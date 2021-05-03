MyPillow's Mike Lindell wages war against Newsmax in latest rage-fest over Dominion settlement

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced a boycott of Newsmax Sunday, calling for his followers to only watch OAN for their news source instead of the other far-right fringe channel, tweeted Salon's Zachary Petrizzo.

Newsmax settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems after reporting false stories that the company somehow threw the election due to a bizarre link to Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, who died in 2013.

Not only has Newsmax settled with the company, but they've also publicly apologized to the Dominion contractor for targeting him with false claims that he changed votes.

"There are several facts that our viewers should be aware of," Newsmax's Friday statement read. "Newsmax has found no evidence that Dr. Coomer interfered with Dominion voting machines or voting software in any way, nor that Dr. Coomer ever claimed to have done so. Nor has Newsmax found any evidence that Dr. Coomer ever participated in any conversation with members of 'Antifa,' nor that he was directly involved with any partisan political organization."

Newsmax anchor Bob Sellers infamously walked off the set when Lindell started spewing his conspiracy theories about the company despite disclaimers that discounted his claims.

"Mike, you are talking about machines that we at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds allegations. We just want to let people know that there is nothing substantive that we have seen," Sellers said.

OAN and Fox news are also dealing with a lawsuit from Dominion about the conspiracies. If they settle with Dominion, it's unknown what Lindell would do or where he would go. He attempted to start his own video company like YouTube but it has struggled with a variety of issues.

Lindell is facing his own lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion.