'I was very upset': Mike Lindell challenges Ronna McDaniel to debate after not speaking for 2 years
Real America's Voice/screen grab

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has challenged Ronna McDaniel to a debate in his quest to replace her as Republican National Committee chair.

During an interview with War Room podcast host Steve Bannon, Lindell revealed that he had not spoken to McDaniel, the current RNC chair, in "a couple of years."

"I haven't talked to Ronna," Lindell said. "It's probably been a couple of years because I believe she went against me when I was trying to get all the attorney generals [sic] to stand up and fix [the 2020 presidential election] at the Supreme Court level. And she went out there right away and said, 'Biden won, fair and square! Biden won!'"

"And I was very upset," he continued. "We had this little clash."

Lindell added: "Now, I would love to debate her! How about we get a debate going with her? I would love it on your show. That'd be awesome."

"You would challenge her to a debate?" Bannon asked.

"100%," Lindell replied. "Let's do it this week. Let's do it anytime, Ronna. Anytime! I want to do it. That would be awesome. The country needs some answers!"

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

