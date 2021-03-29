Mike Lindell goes ballistic revealing new election challenge: 'Donald Trump will be back in office in August'

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell recently vowed to file a lawsuit that would put former President Donald Trump "back in office in August."

Right Wing Watch obtained the video clip of Lindell speaking with conservative podcast host Steve Bannon.

"What I'm talking about, Steve, is what I've been doing since Jan. 9th," Lindell explained. "All the evidence I have -- everything is going to go before the Supreme Court and the election of 2020 is going bye-bye."

"It was an attack by other countries, communism coming in," he continued. "I don't know what they're going to do."

"Hold on!" Lindell added when Bannon tried to interrupt. "Donald Trump will be back in office in August!"

Lindell is currently being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion in a lawsuit that accuses him of deliberately lying about the company's voting machines.

Watch the video below via Right Wing Watch.



