Mike Lindell claims he sent subpoenas to several people like James Clapper and John Brennan

Pillow vendor Mike Lindell claimed that he sent a number of subpoenas to people, which includes retired Lt. Gen. James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence under Barack Obama's administration and Former director of the CIA John Brennan.

The problem with the claim is that an individual citizen can't randomly send subpoenas without filing lawsuits and having those subpoenas approved by the court. He has claimed that he's launching a lawsuit against the FBI after they seized his cell phone as part of the Justice Department probe around fake electors.

Neither Brennan nor James Clapper worked for the FBI, nor do they work for the FBI now. In fact, neither has been in government service for just under six years. The DNI when Lindell's phone was seized was Avril Haines and the CIA chief was Bill Burns. Both are still serving in those roles.

Given those facts, the judge in the case isn't likely to approve subpoenas for the men unless Lindell can show proof that they were involved in some way. Thus far the only involvement appears to have been comments the men made that appear to have triggered Lindell.

Lindell has faced several lawsuits for his lies about the 2020 election. At least two electronic voting companies have sued him for defamation over his claims.

It's not clear what Lindell thinks he should sue Clapper for and he didn't clarify.

In the past, Clapper has been critical of former President Donald Trump, particularly when it comes to Trump's cozy relationship with Russia and his refusal to send aid to Ukraine in 2019.

