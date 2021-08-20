WATCH: Trump supporters erupt in cheers as Mike Lindell vows that Supreme Court will hear his case

Despite a series of crippling setbacks, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell still believes he's going to get former President Donald Trump reinstated in the White House.
While talking at the right-wing Health and Freedom Conference in Michigan on Friday, Lindell boasted that his disastrous Cyber Symposium had somehow given legal standing to all 50 American states to sue to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
"The best thing that came out of there is that there was 50 states represented," Lindell said of the symposium, in which his own hand-picked cybersecurity expert admitted using "illegitimate" data to claim the 2020 election was stolen. "All of them -- all of them that were there, they've seen, it's like an awakening."
Lindell then rambled for a bit about Michigan and Arizona before defiantly declaring that he would soon take his case before the United States Supreme Court.
"Every state will have standing when I do bring this case to the Supreme Court!" Lindell said, as Trump supporters in the room erupted in applause. "Every single state will have standing!"
