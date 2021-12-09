'Frustrated' Mike Lindell fans mail copies of his 'petition' demanding Trump reinstatement to Supreme Court
Screen cap / CNN

On Wednesday, Zachary Petrizzo of The Daily Beast reported that "increasingly frustrated" supporters of MyPillow CEO and election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell have now taken to sending "physical copies" of his so-called "petition" to the Supreme Court, after they failed to respond to it.

The petition, which calls for the justices to "reinstate" former President Donald Trump, lacked basic legal components when it was released last month, including failing to even list plaintiffs or an attorney.

Lindell has been promising for months that the court would vindicate his complaints and restore Trump to office, despite offering no evidence of any kind for election fraud corrupting the 2020 presidential election.

He previously set a deadline of Thanksgiving for the matter to be heard, and hosted a 96 hour "thanks-a-thon" to whip up support that flamed out spectacularly.

On top of this, Lindell is facing a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, a company he has repeatedly and baselessly claimed rigged the election by switching votes from Trump to Biden.

