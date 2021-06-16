Mike Lindell leaks his bonkers ‘Daily Show’ interview before it can air on Comedy Central

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday leaked a video of an interview with The Daily Show before it could be aired on Comedy Central.

The interview occurred over the weekend as Lindell was hosting a rally that he hoped would bring attention to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

On Wednesday, Lindell told Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon that Daily Show producers had insisted on conducting his interview in front of portable toilets.

Bannon then aired about six minutes of cell phone video showing Daily Show personality Jordan Klepper interviewing Lindell.

In the video, Lindell appeared to be livid.

"We're supposed to be letting people like you destroy us?" Lindell exclaims before complaining that Klepper had not watched his videos about the election.

"Mike, I watched all of your pillow commercials," Klepper replies.

"You're being a jokester, you're being real funny," Lindell says. "Shame on you for what you've done to our country when you're saying stuff like that. This has nothing to do with the pillow!"

"We have cyber evidence! Don't you care?" he continues. "Don't you care your country was attacked and China, the CCP was behind this? You've got to watch the movies. You'll go, 'Wow, Mike, this is amazing!'"

"I've got to get through this Mare of Easttown," Klepper jokes, referring to the HBO drama.

"What?" Lindell responds.

"Do you not have HBO Max?" the Daily Show comedian asks.

"I don't watch trash. I spend my time trying to evangelize," Lindell insists. "We're in the greatest revival in history. Our country wants to get back to one nation under God."

"What are you doing here?" the MyPillow CEO adds. "You're trying to mock me."

"I just want one of the pillows," Klepper explains.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.