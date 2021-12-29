'They left us': Mike Lindell whines after Verizon bans him from sending election conspiracy text messages

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed on Wednesday that Verizon has banned his FrankSpeech platform from sending text messages filled with conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

During a broadcast on FrankSpeech.com, Lindell explained why viewers were no longer receiving text messages from him.

"If you haven't been getting text marketing or any texts from FrankSpeech and you're wondering why that you've been taken off a list," Lindell said, "No, it's just because Verizon has stopped us from doing our text marketing. Just another big platform that went -- I don't know -- that went south on us, that went left on us. They left us."

Lindell also revealed that his team had completed revisions to a "Supreme Court case" that he previously predicted would be accepted 9-0 by the high court at the end of November. But the lawsuit fizzled after it failed to garner the support of any state attorneys general.

"The changes have been made and they're going out this week to the AGs and we'll get the ones that want to sign," he said.

According to Lindell, details of the lawsuit could not be revealed at the request of some attorneys general who are considering joining the effort.

During an appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast earlier in the day, Lindell predicted that the Supreme Court would accept the revised lawsuit 9-0.

"The evidence that's there now would overturn and bring down everything," he said of the 2020 presidential election.

Watch the video below from FrankSpeech.

