Mike Lindell made an insane election conspiracy diagram that has to be seen to be believed

Former Trump national security adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn posted a photo of himself with Mike Lindell and others at an event on Tuesday only to prompt questions about what was behind him.

The men stood in front of a whiteboard that had a photo of Donald Trump's hea, floating in the middle. A series of lines, arrows, photos, names and a list of random thoughts swirled around it.

The arrows include things like: Andrew Whitney ---->Ben Carson -----> President Trump.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) appears with several arrows pointing to him like Lance Frye, MD, Greg Wright, and Dr. Zothner (sic). Amy Hu appears next to a logo of The Epoch Times, pointing to Audrea Becker then Kevin Frezzman and Glenn Beck.

At the top it says in large letters "JESUS IS KING" with a crown drawn and a giant arrow to Donald Trump. There are several pastors, Republican leaders, large GOP donors, right-wing media personalities all drawn with arrows pointing to each other and then to Trump.



"Mission Over Ego," it says in the upper left corner citing Gen. Flynn. He appears to quote or paraphrase different scriptures, saying "cease not to give thanks for you, making mention of you in my prayers," a quote from Ephesians. He goes on to write out different excerpts from that chapter, apparently using the King James Version of the Bible.

In the upper-middle part of the board it quotes Revelations 3:7: "And to the angel of the church in Philadelphia write; These things saith he that is holy, he that is true, he that hath the key of David, he that openeth, and no man shutteth; and shutteth, and no man openeth."

It isn't clear what the board means but it is almost as if the names are somehow people who create pathways to Donald Trump. Given the Revelations quote, it's possible Lindell believes that they are angels or soldiers in some kind of Trump holy war.

While JFK Jr. is one of the favorite conspiracy theories of the right-wing, he doesn't appear to be mentioned on the whiteboard. However, former Attorney General Bobby Kennedy is listed. It isn't clear why.

