WATCH: Mike Pence says the 2020 election wasn't rigged or stolen

Former Vice President Mike Pence sat down with the Christian Broadcasting Network's David Brody this week to talk about his unwillingness to follow former President Donald Trump's orders to block certification of the 2020 election.

During the interview, Brody asked Pence if he shared Trump's belief that the election was "rigged" or "stolen" by the Democrats.

"There were states across the country that conducted their elections outside of how the state legislatures had approved them," Pence said, referring to new procedures that had been adopted during the novel coronavirus pandemic. "And I truly believe that that was properly reviewed in the courts and was ultimately passed on."

Trump had encouraged Pence to reject the results of the 2020 election from several swing states and demanded that the vice president send the votes back to states where Republican-led state legislatures could determine the winner of the election.

Pence, however, refused to do so, as the Constitution gives the vice president no authority to unilaterally reject election results.

Trump proceeded to attack Pence on Twitter for refusing to go along with his scheme -- and Trump supporters subsequently stormed the Capitol building and called for Pence's hanging on January 6th.

