Conservative trade group calls on Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment 'to preserve democracy'

On Wednesday, as Donald Trump's loyalists violently seized control of the U.S. Capitol, the National Association of Manufacturers issued a statement condemning the "armed thugs," and urging outgoing Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president.

"This is not the vision of America that manufacturers believe in and work so hard to defend," wrote NAM president and CEO Jay Timmons. "The outgoing president incited violence in an attempt to retain power, and any elected leader defending him is violating their oath to the Constitution and rejecting democracy in favor of anarchy. Anyone indulging conspiracy theories to raise campaign dollars is complicit. Vice President Pence, who was evacuated from the Capitol, should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy."

The 25th Amendment provides for an as-yet-unused mechanism to remove the president, whereby the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet can alert Congress the president is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of office."

NAM is a Republican-aligned trade group that played a key role in creating the modern conservative movement. The group enjoyed a close relationship with the Trump White House, working to push the GOP's controversial 2017 tax bill, although NAM has consistently been at odds with the president on his hardline anti-immigration stance.

