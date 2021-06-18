WATCH: Trump fanatics yell 'Traitor!' at Mike Pence during Faith and Freedom conference

Former Vice President Mike Pence drew angry shouts from some pro-Trump fanatics at the Faith and Freedom Coalition conference on Friday.

Although most attendees at the conference gave Pence a warm welcome, some Trump fans in the audience began yelling at him that he was a "traitor" as he spoke.

According to Tampa Bay Times political editor Steve Contorno, several people who yelled at Pence were escorted out of the conference in the middle of his speech.

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed Pence for not overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election during the congressional certification process, even though Pence had no constitutional authority to do so.

During the riots at the United States Capitol building on January 6th, several Trump supporters chanted, "Hang Mike Pence!" to show their displeasure with the one-time Trump loyalist.

