Jamie Raskin wants Mike Pence to testify: 'In no one's case is a subpoena out of the question'

Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) told CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday that he wants "anyone who has relevant evidence" to testify voluntarily before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

Among the individuals whom Raskin hopes to interview are Ginni Thomas, Newt Gingrich, and ex-Vice President Mike Pence.

"I don't want to overstate her role," Raskin said of Thomas, the right-wing activist spouse of conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

"We've talked to more than 1,000 people. But we'd like to hear from Gingrich and we'd like to hear from her too," Raskin continued, adding that Thomas should "come forward" to reveal what she knows about former President Donald Trump's coup.

Raskin shared similar remarks about Pence.

"Vice President Pence was the target of Donald Trump's wrath and fury and effort to overthrow the election on Jan. 6. The whole idea was to get Pence to step outside his constitutional role, and then to declare unilateral lawless powers to reject Electoral College votes from the states," he said.

Raskin also stressed that while "in no one's case is a subpoena out of the question," he expects that Pence would agree to cooperate in "the way the vast majority of people have."

Watch below or at this link.