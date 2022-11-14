Pence hammers Trump for infamous Jan. 6 tweet: He 'endangered my family'
Former President Donald Trump and Former US Vice President Mike Pence (AFP)

Former Vice President Mike Pence this week slammed former President Donald Trump for his infamous tweet on January 6th, 2021, in which he attacked Pence for not overturning the results of the 2020 election.

Per Politico, an interview clip with Pence that aired on ABC News on Sunday revealed the former vice president is still upset at Trump's actions that resulted in rioters storming the Capitol and sending lawmakers fleeing for their lives.

In citing Trump's tweet in which he attacked Pence for lacking the "courage" to throw out certified election results, the former vice president said Trump "endangered me and my family and everyone at the Capitol building."

Elsewhere in the interview, Pence suggested that Trump's tweet was encouraging flatly illegal actions.

"It angered me but I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, 'It doesn't take courage to break the law, it takes courage to uphold the law,'" he said. "The president's words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem."

Pence eventually oversaw the certification of President Joe Biden's victory in the Senate after hundreds of Trump-backing rioters had been cleared from the Capitol.

