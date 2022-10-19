Pence predicts GOP will win House and Senate — then push abortion bans in all 50 states

Former Vice President Mike Pence clashed with Joe Biden on abortion on Tuesday, only three weeks before the 2022 midterm elections.
Campaigning in Florida, the president of the United States urged voters to elect more Democrats so they can codify the overturned Roe vs. Wade decision into federal law.
“If we do that, here’s the promise I make to you and the American people: The first bill I will send to the Congress will be to codify Roe vs. Wade," Biden said. "And when Congress passes it, I’ll sign it in January, 50 years after Roe was first decided the law of the land."
Former VP Pence, who was in South Carolina, responded to Biden's speech on social media.
"Today, President Biden made a pledge that if Democrats were to hold on to the House and the Senate, then on the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade come this January, that he would sign a bill codifying that decision into law," Pence said.
"I’ve got news for President Biden. Come January 22nd, we will have Pro-Life majorities in the House and Senate and we’ll be taking the cause of the right to Life to every state house in America!" Pence predicted with an American flag emoji.
Pence also spoke on abortion at the Carolina Pregnancy Center’s Spring Gala, held May 5 at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, The Post and Courierreported.
“We are on the verge of what may be a new era in American history, an era in which all human life once again is cherished and respected,” Pence said. “This has been a momentous week for the cause of life because of your stand for life, I believe with all of my heart, because of the mission of the Carolina Pregnancy Center and crisis pregnancy centers around the country, I believe with all of my heart life is winning in America.”
Still permanently suspended from Twitter, Donald Trump took to his Truth Social website on Tuesday evening to push the campaign for governor by Republican Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania.
The former president described Mastriano as a "fantastic guy" who he knows well.
"Doug is a fighter like few others and has been with me right from the beginning. He will never let you down," Trump promised.
Mastriano is facing Josh Shapiro, who made an appearance on in a campaign ad from a super PAC linked to GOP Leader Mitch McConnell.
"Well, file this under throwing your Gov candidate under the bus to try to save your Senate candidate: McConnell super PAC touts Dem Shapiro in order to try to bash Dem Fetterman," reportedWashington Post congressional correspondent Paul Kane. "Guess McConnell allies see Mastriano as lost cause."
Also on Tuesday, Mastriano was the subject of a New York Times article titled, "Mastriano's War College Stint, Once a Selling Point, Comes Under Fire."
"Two former professors at the War College in Carlisle, Pa., publicly declared Mr. Mastriano unfit for public office," the newspaper reported. "A photograph surfaced of Mr. Mastriano posing in a Confederate uniform with other faculty. And Mr. Mastriano’s Ph.D. dissertation has been criticized as deeply flawed, with a former academic adviser saying his doctorate rests 'on very shaky grounds.'"
Tami Davis Biddle, who was chair of the War College’s faculty council, said Mastriano violated his military oath by trying to overturn the 2020 election.
If you’re going to say the 2020 election was won by Trump, that was simply not true," Biddle said. "To lobby for keeping Trump in office when he had lost an election was outrageous.”
Incumbent GOP Sen. Marco Rubio sparred on stage Tuesday night with Democrat Val Demings in the only scheduled televised debate before the general election in less than a month.
Both candidates for the U.S. Senate in Florida went back and forth on a variety of issues from gun violence, abortion, voting rights and more – oftentimes interrupting one another and engaging in some heated exchanges.
Rubio, a Republican and former Florida House Speaker, is seeking a third term in the Senate and has gotten support from law enforcement groups across the state. Demings, a former police chief, had accepted invitations to three contests but Rubio agreed only to Tuesday’s debate.
Here are some of the major issues during the debate Tuesday evening:
Reproductive rights
Abortion took center stage during the one-hour debate at the Palm Beach State College Lake Worth campus. Demings, a former Orlando police chief, accused her opponent of lying about his stance on abortion but Rubio defended his record.
“I am 100 percent pro-life,” Rubio said, adding that he’s favored legislation with exceptions for rape and incest.
Rubio has defended his co-sponsorship of Republican legislation to impose a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks’ gestation with exceptions for rape and incest.
“I have shown a willingness to work with people to save unborn, innocent human life,” he said. “She (Demings) opposes any limitation of any kind.”
Unlike Florida’s 15-week ban on the medical procedure, the 15 weeks’ abortion bill being discussed in Congress would allow exceptions for rape, incest, or “in cases of risk of death or major injury to the mother.”
Rubio said: “I am being attacked on a bill that has exceptions. My name is on that bill.”
Rubio is on record in support of a total ban on abortion from the moment of conception, with no exceptions for rape or incest, but has wiggled somewhat on the issue.
Demings said Rubio is lying about his stance on abortion, arguing that he has been against the exceptions.
“Senator how gullible do you really think Florida voters are?” she said. “You have been clear that you support no exceptions, even including rape and incest. Now as a police detective who investigated cases of rape and incest, no senator, I don’t think it’s okay!” she said.
In response to Rubio’s claim that Demings opposes any limitation on abortions, she said: “I support a woman’s right to choose up to the time of viability.”
Climate change
Demings pointed to climate change when asked about Hurricane Ian and addressing federal policies to protect Floridians from projected sea level rise. The massive storm wreaked havoc last month on Southwest Florida, making landfall as a category 4 hurricane.
“I grew up in Florida so I know all too well the devastating effects that hurricanes can cause on our state,” Demings said. “And number one, we have got to get serious about climate change. Climate change is real. If we don’t do something about it then we are going to pay a terrible price for it – more intense storms, more flooding.”
Rubio had a different stance on addressing the issue, without mentioning climate change. He said his plan would involve two phases: boosting emergency response and long-term recovery efforts. “These communities immediately need emergency relief,” Rubio said.
“What’s happening for a lot of these cities and counties is they have to spend a lot of money upfront, money out of their budgets they have to spend right now to pay for these things,” Rubio added.
Guns
Rubio said he doesn’t think a federal ban on the sale of AR-style rifles is the solution to address gun violence. He said a lot of people own rifles but don’t commit gun crimes.
“Denying the right to buy it is not going to keep them from doing it,” Rubio said. “A lot of people own AR-15’s and they don’t kill everyone – the majority of the people don’t.”
Rubio pointed to his support for red flag laws, “that will allow the police department to go before a judge and your guns if they can prove that you are a danger.”
In an emotional rebuttal, Demings slammed Rubio for his response to gun violence, saying he hasn’t done anything to address it in Florida. “Victims of gun violence just heard that and they are asking themselves ‘what in the hell did he just say?”
“Our primary responsibility is the safety of Floridians,” she said. “And senator, 24 years in elected office, and you have not yet risen to that occasion, and then when asked about it you say something that makes no sense!”
Immigration reform
Rubio criticized President Joe Biden and national Democrats for failing to secure the U.S. border, an issue backed by many Republicans that argue against the federal government’s response to migrants seeking a better life in the United States.
Rubio said millions of illegal immigrants have “entered our country since Joe Biden took over as president.”
“There’s no country in the world, that can tolerate or permit, or afford, 5,000 people a day arriving at your border saying the magic words and getting asylum.”
“This cannot continue, it has to be fixed,” he said.
Demings said she supports securing the U.S. border by boosting personnel and resources.
“We need to make sure that the women and men at the borders have the resources that they need,” she said. “I am a fan of boots on the ground. Let’s have more boots on the ground but let’s also hire more processors so that we can separate those who need to be arrested from those who are seeking asylum.”
Inflation and the economy
When asked about inflation and the economy, Rubio highlighted the Paycheck Protection Plan passed in Congress during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The paycheck protection program was a bipartisan victory,” he said.
“We saved millions of small businesses. I am incredibly proud of it,” he said. “I’m proud of the fact that we saved millions of jobs.”
Demings touted the American Rescue Plan, pushed by many Democrats in Congress.
“No one planned the pandemic but our response to it is everything,” Demings said. “And individuals were hurting, families were hurting, businesses were hurting.”
Polls and campaign dollars
As for polls, Rubio has a 5-point advantage over Demings based on an average of recent polls, according to
data from to Real Clear Politics.
And Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight forecast shows Democrats are “slightly favored to win the Senate,” but in the Florida race, the chance of winning shows Rubio would likely be the winner.
However, Demings has been raising more money in Florida’s U.S. Senate race, according to campaign finance records from the Federal Election Commission — about $64.6 million from January of 2021 to September. Rubio has raised about $35.2 million in that same time period.
And for money spent on their respective campaigns, Demings has spent $59.7 million, while Rubio has spent $30.5 million. Data show that Rubio has more “ending cash on hand,” with $9.6 million, compared to Demings’ $6.4 million.
On Tuesday, ABC7 reported that Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA), a longtime House Republican, is facing an unusually difficult re-election challenge as a gay Democrat challenges him in a newly redrawn district that includes much more liberal territory Calvert hasn't had to stand for election in up to this point.
"Sixty-nine-year-old Congressman Ken Calvert has represented the Inland Empire in Washington D.C. for 30 years, but redistricting changed the map and added Palm Springs to the 41st district," reported Josh Haskell. "Calvert's Democratic opponent is 37-year-old former federal prosecutor Will Rollins, who is gay and hopes to turn this historically red portion of Southern California to blue. Rollins says he decided to run following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol."
While Rollins attacks Calvert over inaction in the wake of that attack, Calvert is sticking to conventional GOP lines of attack, railing against inflation and fuel prices and trying to stick these issues on to President Joe Biden, and by extension his party.
"Rollins has also called out Calvert for softening his tone on abortion saying his opponent is aware the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v Wade is not popular in California," said the report. "'He's trying to take a big eraser and go back to his congressional record and remind everyone that none of that ever happened and unfortunately it's there in the congressional record books. So I'm running against a guy who already voted in 1995 for a national abortion ban with no exceptions to save the life of a woman,' said Rollins."
"The 41st district stretches from Corona to Indio and extends north almost to Yucaipa and south to Sage and Anza," said the report. "Twenty percent of the district is new including Palm Springs which has a large LGBTQ+ population."
California is seeing several competitive House races this year, many of which are centered in the historically Republican but left-trending Orange County, where a number of districts changed hands both in 2018 and 2020 before being redrawn.