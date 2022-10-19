Pence predicts GOP will win House and Senate — then push abortion bans in all 50 states
Mike Pence, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Former Vice President Mike Pence clashed with Joe Biden on abortion on Tuesday, only three weeks before the 2022 midterm elections.

Campaigning in Florida, the president of the United States urged voters to elect more Democrats so they can codify the overturned Roe vs. Wade decision into federal law.

“If we do that, here’s the promise I make to you and the American people: The first bill I will send to the Congress will be to codify Roe vs. Wade," Biden said. "And when Congress passes it, I’ll sign it in January, 50 years after Roe was first decided the law of the land."

Former VP Pence, who was in South Carolina, responded to Biden's speech on social media.

"Today, President Biden made a pledge that if Democrats were to hold on to the House and the Senate, then on the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade come this January, that he would sign a bill codifying that decision into law," Pence said.

"I’ve got news for President Biden. Come January 22nd, we will have Pro-Life majorities in the House and Senate and we’ll be taking the cause of the right to Life to every state house in America!" Pence predicted with an American flag emoji.

Pence also spoke on abortion at the Carolina Pregnancy Center’s Spring Gala, held May 5 at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, The Post and Courier reported.

“We are on the verge of what may be a new era in American history, an era in which all human life once again is cherished and respected,” Pence said. “This has been a momentous week for the cause of life because of your stand for life, I believe with all of my heart, because of the mission of the Carolina Pregnancy Center and crisis pregnancy centers around the country, I believe with all of my heart life is winning in America.”

SmartNews