Former Vice President Mike Pence doesn't have a chance joining the ticket again with Donald Trump in 2024, the ex-president has said. Still, Pence is desperately trying to get the Trump crowd to like him.
Appearing on the Fox network Sunday, Pence alleged that President Joe Biden had done more to destroy the United States than any president in history. He didn't give a list of examples, but presumably, he doesn't mean the nearly 8 million jobs created, record reduction in unemployment, and reestablishing the U.S. reputation abroad. Ironically, the Biden administration also decreased the deficit in its first year. Still, Pence complains.
It was something that prompted viewers to ask why Pence is clinging to voters he's never going to win.
The main consensus was that Pence doesn't have a shot in 2024, while others rushed to remind folks that Pence isn't a hero.
Mike Pence needs to wake up to the fact he will never be President and come clean about the crimes he witnessed during the Trump Presidency. \n\nIf he loved his country he would start talking.— Chris Hahn (@Chris Hahn) 1649008186
That Mike Pence thinks he has a shot at being President is the most Mike Pence thing in the history of Mike Pence.\n\nHis hair fly has a better shot.— Jo \ud83c\udf3b (@Jo \ud83c\udf3b) 1649013723
Mike, just so you know what a real border crisis looks like, here are some photos from Ukraine after the Russian army pulled out. pic.twitter.com/Gy59EZh4vz
I don\u2019t know who needs to hear this, but Mike Pence is not a hero.— Jack Cocchiarella (@Jack Cocchiarella) 1649011846
‘Cursed is anyone who withholds justice from the foreigner, the fatherless or the widow.’ Then all the people shall say, ‘Amen!’⁰
- Deuteronomy 27:19
And he can\u2019t trust himself to be in a room w a woman without a third person as witness This is not biblical times!— Hollandpark (@Hollandpark) 1649013538
You gotta be more delusional than anyone ever thought.
Your master unleashes his mob on the Capitol to stay in power. Unconcerned at all for your and your family's safety.
Why? Because you didn't do what he implored you to do!
And you're still too CHICKEN to call it out! pic.twitter.com/qICufBAjRw
Never forget that this is who Mike Pence is STILL loyal to. The orange tinted buffoon that wanted him to hang from the gallows. Mike Pence will never be president.pic.twitter.com/UL2LDK3yGh— Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma) 1649006858
Do NOT forget that Mike Pence had a legal obligation to report the crime he knew (intimately) was coming\u2026and did NOTHING to protect the country, the police, etc.\nNo hero there. NONE. Mike Pence proved exactly what he was for the 4 years he had TDG\u2019s back.https://twitter.com/JamesTate121/status/1510698438572261376\u00a0\u2026— Linda Lehman (@Linda Lehman) 1649016477
Mike Pence is in a religious cult that wants a theocracy in our government. It\u2019s called The Family, aka c street cult. He\u2019s a Dominionist, religious fundamentalist.https://twitter.com/jragamuffin/status/1510465802528509953\u00a0\u2026— JoyfulRagamuffin (@JoyfulRagamuffin) 1649016607
You’ll never be president, Mike. Democrats hate you. Republicans hate you. The R agenda is to tax the poor, give more tax breaks to the rich, and eliminate social security. Go away already.
Someone needs to sit Mike Pence down and explain: You are never, ever, not ever going to be president.https://twitter.com/JamesTate121/status/1510698438572261376\u00a0\u2026— (((Charles Young))) (@(((Charles Young)))) 1649017207