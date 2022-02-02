Jan. 6 docs from Mike Pence that Trump tried to block will be handed to Congress in 30 days
Mike Pence (Screen Capture)

Documents from Vice President Mike Pence have been turned over to the National Archives and processed, according to CNN justice reporter Katelyn Polantz.

Former President Donald Trump has been fighting against any of his administration's documents being made public.

The Archives said in a statement that they will turn over the documents in 30 days despite Trump's protests. The only way to keep them from becoming public is with a court order, the letter says.

"After consultation with the Counsel to the President and the Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel, and as instructed by President Biden, I have determined to disclose to the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol the Vice Presidential records from Dec. 8, 2021, Notification that you identified as privileged in your letter of Jan. 18, 2022," the letter says.

READ: Meeting goes off the rails as Virginia Dem threatens to rip out NAACP activist's heart

Trump has spent the last year attacking Pence online, in speeches and to other Republican leaders.

See the screen captures of the release below:

SmartNews