FBI expected to search Pence's home for classified docs this week

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is expected to conduct a search at former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home this week to see if he is retaining any additional classified documents.

NBC News reports that the search is expected to occur in the wake of Pence attorneys finding a small number of classified documents last month that attorney Greg Jacob said were "inadvertently boxed and transported" to his Indiana residence.

Pence, President Joe Biden, and former President Donald Trump have all come under scrutiny for their handling of classified materials, as all three men were found to have retained documents with classified markings at their private residences.

Both Biden and Pence so far have pledged to openly cooperate with investigators in their search for the classified material.

IN OTHER NEWS: George Santos denies 'comical' sexual harassment accusations

Trump, in contrast, has accused the FBI of being "thugs" who carried out an illegal "raid" at his Mar-a-Lago resort this summer when they retrieved boxes full of classified documents that reportedly included top-secret information about a foreign nation's nuclear weapons program.

There have so far been no criminal charges against any of the three men, although both Trump and Biden have special prosecutors looking into their handlings of the materials.