Nicole Wallace claims Mike Pence feared 'a conspiracy' where rogue Secret Service would kidnap him to help Trump

Two shocking reports were revealed Thursday as part of Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker's new book, I Alone Can Fix It, and MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace.

Wallace, a former communications official in George W. Bush's White House evidently, called her own GOP sources.

"What the book allows us to do is stop using the words 'struggled with,' 'tried and failed,'" she said of Republicans. "They failed to protect the country from Donald Trump. They failed. They failed to protect Mike Pence from Donald Trump. I want to read more about Mike Pence's experience on January 6th."

During her afternoon show "Deadline White House," Wallace read an excerpt of the Leonnig and Rucker book describing Vice President Mike Pence being rushed to safety with his family during the siege on the U.S. Capitol.

"At 2:26, after a team of agents scouted a safe path to ensure the Pences would not encounter trouble, Giebels and the rest of Pence's detail guided them down a staircase to a secure subterranean area that rioters couldn't reach, where the vice president's armored limousine awaited. Giebels asked Pence to get in one of the vehicles," the book described.

"We can hold here," Giebels told Pence.

"I'm not getting in the car, Tim," Pence told him. "I trust you, Tim, but you're not driving the car. If I get in that vehicle, you guys are taking off. I'm not getting in the car."

They found a secure underground area where they waited instead, the book explained.

At the White House, ret. Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Pence's national security adviser, ran into Tony Ornato who oversaw the Secret Service movements. Ornato told Kellogg that they were going to take Pence to Joint Base Andrews.

"You can't do that, Tony," Kellogg said. "Leave him where he's at. He's got a job to do. I know you guys too well. You'll fly him to Alaska if you have a chance. Don't do it."

Wallace then painted an even more dire picture.

"Pence feared a conspiracy, feared that the Secret Service would aid Trump and his ultimate aims that day," said Wallace. "This is the most harrowing version of Mike Pence's day I've seen reported."



The U.S. Secret Service doesn't comment on their procedures, including what the procedure would have been in this case.

Read the full excerpt at the Washington Post.

