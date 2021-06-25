Mike Pence breaks with Trump, wants GOP to be 'the party of the Constitution'

As Donald Trump continues to push baseless conspiracy theories and refuses to concede that he lost the 2020 presidential election, his former vice president urged Republicans to back the Constitution.

During a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, Pence said he was proud to certify the election results that showed the GOP ticket lost by seven million votes.

"You know, every office holder in this country takes the same oath, to support and defend the Constitution of the United States," Pence noted. "I took that oath as vice president — on President Ronald Reagan's Bible."

Pence paused and took a deep breath before saying, "January 6th was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol.

Pence directly addressed the Trump supporters who had urged him to overturn the election, as Trump had demanded, a notion he said was "unAmerican."

"The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone and I will always be proud that we did our part on that tragic day to reconvene the Congress and fulfilled our duty under the Constitution," he said. "There's more at stake than our party and our political fortunes in this moment. If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won't just lose elections. We will lose our country. So now more than ever, America needs the Republican Party to be the party of the Constitution of the United States.

