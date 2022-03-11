‘Unacceptable’: ADL calls out Pence for hanging with ‘racist’ extremists while on junket aboard billionaire’s jet

Former Trump Vice President Mike Pence was slammed by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for a campaign-style tour of Israel with an extremist "alliance of hate."

"Mike Pence flew to Israel this week on the private jet owned by arguably the most powerful donor in Republican politics, Miriam Adelson," Axios reported Wednesday. "The Adelsons gave more than half a billion dollars to Republican campaigns, party organs and interest groups during the past five election cycles, topping out at nearly $220 million during the 2020 cycle."



Pence reportedly met with extremists while touring the West Bank city of Hebron.

"During his tour of Hebron, Pence was greeted at their initiative by far-right MK Itamar Ben Gvir and Baruch Marzel, who was barred from running in Knesset elections for incitement to violence. Marzel served as chief of staff to the late extremist Rabbi Meir Kahane," The Times of Israel reported Thursday. "Ben-Gvir leads the Otzmah Yehudit faction of the opposition Religious Zionism party. Known for his anti-Arab rhetoric, Ben Gvir has had a number of run-ins with the law and with Arabs, including fellow lawmakers. Prior to entering the Knesset, the ultra-nationalist worked as a lawyer representing Jewish terror suspects."

READ MORE: ‘Enormous’ causality count is one-third of total Russia lost occupying Afghanistan for a decade: reporter

The ADL slammed Pence's actions as "unacceptable."

“It is unacceptable for a former [vice president] to engage with Jewish extremists, including a Knesset member who has repeatedly expressed racist, anti-Arab views. No American public figure should be associated with these types of extremists," the ADL said.



