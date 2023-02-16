Mike Pence calls to end Social Security and Medicare in Fox News interview

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday called to end Social Security and Medicare, and instead replace them with a "better deal" for younger Americans.
During an interview on Fox News, Pence was asked about his plan for entitlements like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.
"We are simply not going to reform the fiscal health of this nation by simply nibbling at the edges of the federal budget," Pence said. "I submit to you that we have to have a conversation about reforming entitlements in the days ahead."
"I think we can replace the New Deal programs with a better deal," he added.
Pence proposed keeping the current system in place for "people who will retire in the next 20 years."
"But give options to younger Americans to invest a portion of their Social Security in a private savings account and get a better deal," he added. "I think [it] is an idea whose time will come."
"Do you think there's an appetite for that?" Fox News host Sandra Smith asked.
"It's all about leadership," Pence opined. "We can replace the New Deal with a better deal, and I'm going to be a part of that conversation."
Before ending the interview, Pence confirmed that he is still considering a 2024 presidential run.
The former vice president has been a longtime advocate of Social Security privatization, which was rejected during President George W. Bush's administration.
Watch the video below from Fox News.