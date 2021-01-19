Pompeo attacks multiculturalism on Twitter: 'Our enemies stoke these divisions'
Mike Pompeo (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS AFP)

On Tuesday, outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted a attack on "multiculturalism" from his government Twitter account.

"Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they're not who America is," wrote Pompeo. "They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker."

Pompeo's remark is the latest in a series of Twitter remarks that appear calculated to position Pompeo for a political future, with him attempting to laud his own record under the Trump State Department. Simon Tisdall of The Guardian has described Pompeo's final actions in office as "setting booby traps and laying diplomatic minefields in global conflict zones" in order to trip up President-elect Joe Biden.