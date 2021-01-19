Pompeo attacks multiculturalism on Twitter: 'Our enemies stoke these divisions'

Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt asserted on Tuesday that the shame of Trump loyalists will "last forever." "We have seen an era of American catastrophe in this world for four years. It is ending," Schmidt explained during an appearance on MSNBC. "Tomorrow is a new beginning, which means there is new hope. The country is in great crisis. We will have a new leader. And we will see Donald Trump shuffle off in ignominy, shame and disgrace."

<p> According to Schmidt, President Donald Trump has done an "incalculable" amount of damage to the United States. </p><p> MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle said that she expected the Republican Party to quickly downplay Trump's role in recent history. </p><p> "There's a great flaw in this strategy," Schmidt replied. "The winners write history. And they're the losers. And they're the architects of sedition and insurrection, violence and death. 147 members of Congress -- all Republicans, all white -- rose to throw out millions of Black votes." </p><p> "They have incited violence, they have participated in the Big Lie, they have poisoned democracy," he continued. "The shame of the people around Trump who have participated in the shaping of the great American catastrophe over the last four years will be held to account." </p><p> He added: "They will be held to account by the judgement of history, by the judgement of decent Americans, they'll be held to account by corporate America as they look for jobs, by corporate America as they seek donations. They will not write their history. We will write their history. And their shame will last forever. They are carved like etching into granite -- granite onto history's list of billings in this country." </p><p> Schmidt cited the names of White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and others. </p><p> "There will be no forgetting," he said. "There will be no forgiveness. We do not seek retribution but we do seek accountability and justice for an assault and attack on the government of the United States of America that killed six people." </p><p> Watch the video below from MSNBC. </p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8L0ogMuQV9Y" width="560"></iframe>