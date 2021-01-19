'Going full white supremacy': Pompeo hit with furious backlash for saying 'multiculturalism' is 'not who America is'

In a shocking tweet barely 24 hours before he will no longer be the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo unleashed a disturbing tweet denouncing "multiculturalism" and claiming it is "not who America is." He also linked multiculturalism to authoritarianism. The outgoing diplomat, a former GOP congressman and former CIA director, is being lambasted on social media for his claim.

The United States is built on the histories and heritages of people from other countries who travel to America. By definition, the United States is a multicultural society: "the presence of, or support for the presence of, several distinct cultural or ethnic groups within a society."

He has spent the past few weeks pushing out a large number of tweets bragging about what he sees as his successes while attempting to position himself as the logical successor to President Donald Trump. On his last full day in office Secretary Pompeo is being called a "demagogue" and is being accused of white supremacy for his remarks.

"Woke-ism, multiculturalism, all the -isms — they're not who America is," Pompeo tweeted. "They distort our glorious founding and what this country is all about. Our enemies stoke these divisions because they know they make us weaker."

"This country was built on multiculturalism," CNN's Keith Boykin said, blasting Pompeo. "That's why a descendant of Italian immigrants like you could become Secretary of State. You should know this history. If you don't, you should never have been Secretary of State. If you do and you said this anyway, you're a demagogue."

