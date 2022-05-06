Mike Pompeo: There are 'significant national security concerns' about Trump-backed candidate Dr. Oz
Dr. Oz, heart surgeon & television personality speaks, at the Web Summit, Lisbon. (Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump endorsed celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate -- but now one of Trump's own top cabinet officials is trying to undercut his chances of winning.

Via Axios reporter Jonathan Swan, former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday announced he'd be giving a press briefing related to "significant national security concerns" related to Oz's candidacy.

In particular, Pompeo says he will focus on "unanswered questions on Mehmet Oz's close ties to the Turkish government and military."

Oz, who was born in Ohio as the son of first-generation Turkish immigrants, maintains dual citizenship between the United States and Turkey, and even spent two years in the Turkish military.

What's more, ABC News reports that Oz voted in the 2018 Turkish presidential election, even though he insisted that he has "never been politically involved in Turkey in any capacity."

Attorney John V. Berry, who has expertise in security clearance procedures, told ABC that "the decision to vote in a foreign country's election is problematic from a security clearance perspective."

Trump's endorsement of Oz rankled many of his own supporters, as they saw him as insufficiently committed to Trump's "America First" agenda.

