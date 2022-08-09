Mike Pompeo meets with the Jan. 6 committee to give deposition
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, AFP / JOHN THYS

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with the House committee investigating the Capitol riot this Tuesday, The New York Times reports.

Pompeo will being giving his deposition virtually.

"CNN has previously reported on Pompeo's negotiations with the committee about his testimony," CNN's report on the story stated. "The panel has shown an increased interest in members of former President Donald Trump's Cabinet, particularly regarding conversations among Cabinet members about invoking the 25th Amendment after January 6, and the committee's focus in the Pompeo interview is expected to be on the 25th Amendment, the source said."

Pompeo has consistently been a loyal defender of Trump. He was the CIA Director in his first year of Trump's presidency, and was Secretary of State during Trump's final three years as president.

SmartNews Jan. 6 Hearings