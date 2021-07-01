Stephen Colbert begs viewers to send Mike Pompeo their best 'pipehitter' videos and photos

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is still being ridiculed for his new super PAC prizing "pipehitters." While that term might mean something in the military, in the rest of the world it means something else.

"A person with an outwardly dominant, masculine, or aggressive personality, but who also enthusiastically takes on the submissive or 'bottom' role in the bedroom," Urban Dictionary explains.

Pompeo was mocked all over the internet, but when Stephen Colbert got an opportunity to look at Pompeo's latest pipehitter dreams, he discovered something amazing: Pompeo is soliciting videos and photos of people involved in "pipehitter" behavior.

When Pompeo heard about the mockery, he tried to eliminate it by posting a video from a speech he made a CPAC explaining what a "pipehitter" meant to him.

"I'd asked him about someone who was working on our team, and I'd say, 'what do you think of him?' or, 'what do you think of her?' and he'd say, 'love that guy, pipehitter,'" Pompeo recalled. "He meant that person got stuff done. They were a grinder. They kept banging away."

"Sure," responded Colbert, "not sexual at all-- just a grinder who keeps banging away. When I say 'pipehitter,' I'm talking about someone who's not afraid to roll up his sleeves and really reach around, you know, get his or her hands dirty. Give them any hand job, they'll do it! Just pulling together until everyone's finished!"

What he discovered on Pompeo's website, however, is the opportunity for everyday citizens to submit their own photos hitting pipe. That's right, Colbert asked his audience to upload their videos to Pompeo's website to show the possible 2024 presidential candidate what hitting the pipe really means to them.

See Colbert in the video below:



