MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan throws Mike Pompeo's words back in his face in brutal split-screen about Taliban dealings

MSNBC's Medhi Hasan on Thursday threw former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's own words back in his face after he claimed that he always believed the Taliban were evil and untrustworthy.

In a split-screen video posted on the Twitter account of Hasan's show, Pompeo starts out by saying the he knew the Taliban were "butchers" when he negotiated with them on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

"I knew exactly who I was sitting across the table from," Pompeo said. "These are evil people."

However, the video then played a clip of Pompeo during his tenure as America's top diplomat praising the Taliban after conducting successful negotiations with them.

"We have seen the senior Taliban leadership working diligently to reduce violence," he said. "We still have confidence that the Taliban leadership is working to deliver."

Another clip shows Pompeo saying that the Taliban signed a document saying they would "break their relationship" with al-Qaeda and that "they would work alongside of us."

Watch the video below.





