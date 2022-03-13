South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds (R) appeared on the Fox network Sunday to celebrate the weapons that were being sent to help Ukraine "be successful." There's just one problem, however. Rounds voted against the aid.
Speaking to State Department Correspondent Benjamin Hall, Rounds explained how important it is that the United States do whatever it can for Ukraine.
Hall said that the message from those in Ukraine is that they're grateful, but that they desperately need more, particularly when it comes to air defense.
"It's been great that we've been able to get as many of those weapons in as already — as we have," Rounds said. "But we've got — we've got more on the way and, uh, we clearly support them. We want them to be successful in this and we'd love to have them retain their country. Clearly, they're brave. They are fighting and there's a whole lot of us that are doing everything we can to assist them."
Rounds was one of 31 who voted against the funding for Ukraine. They were all Republicans. Those who joined in objecting to the funding include: Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, John Boozman of Arkansas, Mike Braun of Indiana, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Ted Cruz of Texas, Steve Daines of Montana, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Josh Hawley of Missouri, John Hoeven of North Dakota, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, John Kennedy of Louisiana, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Mike Lee of Utah, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Jim Risch of Idaho, Mitt Romney of Utah, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Marco Rubio of Florida, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Rick Scott of Florida, Tim Scott of South Carolina, Dan Sullivan of Arkansas, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
All Democrats voted to support the Ukraine funding.
South Dakota Republican celebrates Ukraine aid he voted against www.youtube.com