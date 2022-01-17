Tulsa pastor spits on his hand and smears it on parishioner to prove trusting God isn't easy

Tulsa, Oklahoma Pastor Mike Todd delivered a sermon to parishioners Sunday titled "Receiving vision from God might get nasty."

To illustrate his point, he had a man on stage with him, and while speaking to him, he snorted all of the mucus he could muster from his nose and sinuses into his mouth and spit into his hand.

The Transformation Church leader held the mucus and saliva mix as he told the flock that trusting the Lord can be difficult. Sometimes it can be outright disgusting. But the righteous can face anything.

He then smeared the mucus on the forehead and cheeks of the man next to him. The audience erupted with "ew" sounds.

As the man stood with mucus visibly stuck to his cheeks, Pastor Todd explained, "How you just reacted, is how the people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle."

According to studies, COVID-19 has spread through the larger aerosolized droplets of spit within things like coughs or sneezes.

Pastor Todd worked with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) in a state-wide day of prayer to protect the state from the pandemic. Sadly, more Oklahomans have died since that day of prayer than before it.

See the incident below: