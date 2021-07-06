Feds nab 'militia' man who hyped 'second civil war' to undercover agent -- and spent weeks surveilling Capitol
Capitol militia monitor Fi Duong, (Photo: FBI indictment)

A new court filing Tuesday revealed that a Virginia man who told the FBI that he was part of a militia helped coordinate "surveillance efforts" at the U.S. Capitol after the Jan. 6 attack.

According to the court documents, Fi Duong never clarified what specifically he was surveilling for weeks after the insurrection, or why. The indictment, however, outlines that an undercover agent went to meetings with Duong and his associates and were able to capture encrypted communication organizing the surveillance efforts.

"How do we feel about an Intel run around the Capitol tonight?" one of the men asked Duong in a Feb. 13 conversation. "Fewer of them out. Posture may be lowered. Good opportunity to expose weaknesses."

Duong responded: "Poke and prod. But have a legitimate reason to go. Visit a restaurant or something. Get something cheap. Walk around a bit," the FBI agent's affidavit cited.

The Washington Post report said that "Duong's first contact with undercover investigators occurred on the morning of Jan. 6, when he and the associate introduced themselves to an undercover police officer near Freedom Plaza in Washington." He asked the undercover agent if he was "a patriot" and called himself an "operator."

The term "operator" is generally used when referring to American special ops personnel. Before the Delta force and the SEALS were established, special forces would use the term "operator" and make members of the force sign pledges.

In May and June, Duong discussed creating and testing Molotov cocktails, the court documents explain. He repeatedly talked about violence against groups that contrast with his beliefs.

"My goal here is to outline the current 'state of play' in what could be called the second American Civil war," Duong told followers of his group.

"He also said he did not necessarily approve of actions taken on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol and that it probably did more to hurt President Trump than to help him," the FBI agent said in the testimony.

They list his alias as "Monkey King" and "Jim."

He is charged with four counts relating to Jan. 6 that includes obstruction of an official proceeding, which has a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.



