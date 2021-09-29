WATCH: GOP congressman lashes out at Biden after Milley deflates his outrage over Pelosi call

Tennessee Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais tried to put words in Gen. Milley's mouth during the House hearing on Afghanistan involving the account from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa's new book "Peril."

DesJarlais cited Sen. Marsha Blackburn's (R-TN) questions Tuesday about the conversations Gen. Milley had for the book. He cited the conversation Milley had with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who is cited asking if anyone was doing anything at the White House other than "kissing Trump's fat butt."

"I haven't seen the transcript," said Milley.

"Well, I think that would be firmly imprinted on my mind," said DesJarlais.

"I would just say there was a lot of disparaging comments made, and that my focus was to assure her that the nuclear system and weapons were under control," said Milley.

"And according to Costa and Woodward, she went on to say, 'you know he's crazy, he's been crazy for a long time,'" DesJarlais continued. "To which they say, and I'm sure you haven't had a chance to read the book yet, 'Milley responded, Madam Speaker, I agree with you on everything.' If you're the principal adviser to the president and she said that to you, do you think that you were doing service to a president by agreeing with the speaker that your commander in chief is crazy?"

Milley corrected the Republican about the conversation.

"I actually said — I actually said I'm not qualified to assess the mental health of the president. What I'm agreeing to is that we have to have a secure nuclear system. So —" he replied.

"Have you had any conversation with the speaker or any of our foreign leaders about our current president's mental capacity?" asked DesJarlais. He went on to cite Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX), a far-right Republican who has demanded that President Joe Biden take a competency exam. Jackson gave Trump a similar exam that asked him to identify an elephant and remember a series of words Trump cited, "person, woman, man, camera, TV."

"No," Milley said when asked if he questioned Biden. "My answer would be the same, I'm not qualified to evaluate a president's mental health or your mental health or anybody's mental health. I'm not a doctor."

"But you were concerned about Trump, you said you were concerned about him when he made the call to China," misquoted DesJarlais, leaning way back in his chair.

"No, I didn't," corrected Milley. "What I said on the call to China was I guarantee you that President Trump is not going to attack you in a surprise attack. I was carrying out his intent. President Trump's intent. In order to protect the American people and prevent an escalation or an event."

