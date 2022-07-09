Shootout at Hispanic grocery store in Milwaukee leaves two dead: report
(Shutterstock.com)

Two men were fatally shot on Saturday morning at an El Rey Hispanic grocery store, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

"Following a disturbance in the store, two security guards and a man went into the parking lot, where the man and guards exchanged gunfire. The man and one of the guards — a man about 50 years old — were struck and died at the scene, according to Milwaukee Police District Two Sgt. John Ivy. Police did not specify which man fired first or how many shots were fired," the newspaper reported.

There were also two gun violence homicides on Friday night.

"Milwaukee has seen at least 112 homicides so far in 2022. The city is on track to surpass its homicide total for the third consecutive year, continuing an alarming trend," the newspaper reported.

WBAY-TV spoke with a witness, who said “a man came inside yelling and a security guard got him out, he followed him to the parking lot about 5 minutes went by and then I just heard gunshots.”

WISC-TV reports the suspects gun was recovered at the scene.

Guns SmartNews