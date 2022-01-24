Unvaccinated man whose wife flew him to Texas to keep him intubated dies of COVID
Scott Quiner’s family did everything to keep him alive in the face of COVID – except prevent it. The reportedly unvaccinated 55-year-old died Saturday after a court battle during which his wife fought successfully to keep him from being unplugged from a ventilator in Minnesota, and then flew him to Texas for treatment in a Houston hospital. The father of two adult children and a teen had contracted COVID for a second time in October, according to WCCO-TV, and by Thanksgiving was in Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and intubated. Earlier this month the hospital said they couldn’t do an...