Missing Mexican woman Maria Fernanda Sanchez found dead in Germany

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Police in Germany, reported on Saturday that they found the body of a 24-year-old Mexican woman who disappeared in Berlin at the end of July and whose case has caused garnered widespread attention in Mexico. Authorities said the body of Maria Fernanda Sanchez, for whom Interpol had issued a yellow search notice, was found floating in a canal by a person walking along a bridge in Berlin's Adlershof neighborhood. "No third-party blame can be assumed," police said in a statement, but added that "the police investigation continues." The Mexican Foreign Ministry communicated...