Trump pardons 'smack of cronyism and political favors: Prominent Mississippi Republican
Photo: NumenaStudios / Shutterstock.com

Mississippi state Sen. Brice Wiggins is the latest in a line of few republicans willing to criticize President Donald Trump for pardons he thinks "smack" unethical behavior.

The Mississippi Free Press reported Thursday that the senator previously served as an assistant district attorney and has a long history supporting the judicial system.

"They smack of cronyism and political favors. As such, they erode our faith in the rule of law," he wrote in a Twitter thread.

"Now, the pardon power of a POTUS or Gov. is sacrosanct, having been carried over from England," he continued. "Historically, it was to check the courts in cases of a miscarriage of justice as judged by reasonable minds. This is a hallmark of checks and balances in the Constitution. BUT (sic), more & more it's used as a political reward. A pardon negates all the work of prosecutors, judges, defense attorneys & juries who've worked the case; not to be taken lightly. POTUS' of both parties have used it to reward friends; 2 wrongs don't make it right."

Even if Congress or the Senate tried to rewrite the pardon power of the president, there's no real way to put safeguards in place that would have stopped Trump from pardoning everyone he has thus far. Even Attorney General Bill Barr didn't stop the pardons issued by Trump before leaving office on Wednesday.

The Free Press explained that the comment from Wiggins was "notable" because so few Mississippi Republicans have been willing to criticize the president.

Read the full report at the Mississippi Free Press. Mississippi Free Press.