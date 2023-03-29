Mother loses her 2-year-old in tornado while giving birth to her second child: report

The mother of a 2-year-old daughter who was killed in a Mississippi tornado last week was at a hospital giving birth to her second child, CNN reports.
Dominique Green left 2-year-old Aubrey with her mother while she was on the way to a local hospital to give birth to her son.
Her mother was watching three other grandchildren — and two young children of her own — when the tornado tore the mobile home apart, the report said.
Aubrey was among 21 people killed over the weekend amid an outbreak of storms and tornados. Kaleb, an 8-year-old boy who was also at the mobile home, suffered a severe brain injury and as of Tuesday was on a ventilator at an intensive care unit.
JoAnn Winston, a neighbor in the mobile home park, said residents didn’t know what hit them.