Missouri Republican pitches new law to stop women from traveling out of state to get abortions
An anti-abortion GOP lawmaker in Missouri, a state which passed one of the country’s strictest abortion laws in back 2019, says she has a solution to to the problem of people traveling out of state for abortions, The Washington Post reports.

"An unusual new provision, introduced by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R), would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps a Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state, using the novel legal strategy behind the restrictive law in Texas that since September has banned abortions in that state after six weeks of pregnancy," reports the Post. "Coleman has attached the measure as an amendment to several abortion-related bills that have made it through committee and are waiting to be heard on the floor of the House of Representatives."

“If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state,” Coleman said in justifying her support of the new law.

According to abortion rights activists, however, the proposed law unconstitutionally allows states to write laws that go outside their jurisdictions.

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.

