Missouri GOP divided on restricting trans adults from receiving gender-affirming care
Mike Moon, R- Ash Grove, left, on the Missouri Senate floor in 2022.. - Jill Toyoshiba/Kansas City Star/TNS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s emergency rule targeting transgender health care, set to go into effect Thursday but facing a legal challenge, is exposing a rift among Republicans over access to gender-affirming care for adults. Bailey, a Republican, has put forward regulations that will severely limit care for both minors and adults. The rules require 15 separate hourly therapy sessions over 18 months before a person can receive care. They would make Missouri the first state to severely restrict adult access to gender-affirming treatment. The sweeping nature of...