'We are in trouble!' Missouri Republicans fume after new map gives them 'only' a projected 6-2 majority

Republican lawmakers in Missouri are upset after a proposed map detailing congressional districts was released, saying that it doesn't achieve their goal of keeping the state red, Fox4 reports.

House Bill 2117, which was introduced by Republican Rep. Dan Shaul, would keep what is considered a 6-2 Republican-Democratic split of seats. The changes the bill would bring about were listed by Fox4 as follows: the 1st district would include more of St. Louis County in addition to the city of St. Louis; the 2nd district would include all of St. Charles County; the 3rd district would add all of Jefferson County; the 4th district would give up Pulaski County and Ft. Leonard Wood to the 8th district; the 5th district would consist almost entirely of Jackson County; the 6th would stretch to include Lincoln County.

Speaking to The Missouri Times, Shaul said that the "task of creating this congressional district map required balancing the legislative process while maintaining compactness, contiguity, equal population, and preserving the existing districts’ core identities."

“I look forward to working with my House and Senate colleagues to deliver HB 2117 to Gov. Parson for his signature without delay.”

However, many Republicans in the state complained that the proposed map didn't go far enough and they demanded it be redrawn to create a 7-1 split.

"If the 5-2-1 proposed map by Missouri Senate Republican leadership is the best map [Missouri Senate Republicans] can do, we are in trouble as a red state," wrote Missouri State Sen. Denny Hoskins.

