Missouri Republicans float plans to stop nursing homes and hospitals from restricting visitors

The committee revealed that on Jan. 7, Hannity texted White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany what the committee described as a "five-point approach" to conversations with President Trump.

"No more stolen election talk," was Hannity's first item.

His second item warned "impeachment and 25th Amendment are real, and many people will quit."

The committee did not reveal the other three points of Hannity's plan, but revealed McEnany replied. "Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook. I will help reinforce."

Hannity also texted her "no more crazy people" to which she replied, "Yes, 100%."



The committee said it is interesting in learning more about the "crazy people" influencing Trump.

"The Select Committee would like to discuss this effort after January 6th to persuade President Trump not to associate himself with certain people, and to avoid further discussion regarding election fraud allegations," the committee wrote, suggesting Feb. 3 or 4 for an interview.

Select Committee letter. Screengrab.







