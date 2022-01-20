Missouri Republicans float plans to stop nursing homes and hospitals from restricting visitors

Bubble Tent Nursing Home (Denis Charlet:AFP)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Hospitals and nursing homes in Missouri would lose some of their ability to restrict visitors during a pandemic under legislation being considered in the Legislature. Republican lawmakers have introduced at least four proposals designed to address concerns that patients and elderly residents lost valuable contact with their loved ones when the spread of COVID-19 triggered prohibitions on visitors. "Isolation kills. Human beings were created by God to interact with each other," said Rep. Brian Seitz, R-Branson. "Only God can determine life or death." Hospitals and nursing ...