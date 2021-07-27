‘An embarrassment and a disgrace’: McConnell faces brutal backlash after saying he didn't watch 1/6 hearing because he 'had to work'

Speaking to a gaggle of reporters this Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked if he watched the House select committee's first hearing in its investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"Did you watch any of the hearing today?" a reporter asked.

"No, I didn't," McConnell replied.

"Why not?" the reporter asked.

"I was busy doing work," McConnell said. "I serve in the Senate."

