‘An embarrassment and a disgrace’: McConnell faces brutal backlash after saying he didn't watch 1/6 hearing because he 'had to work'

Speaking to a gaggle of reporters this Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked if he watched the House select committee's first hearing in its investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
"Did you watch any of the hearing today?" a reporter asked.
"No, I didn't," McConnell replied.
"Why not?" the reporter asked.
"I was busy doing work," McConnell said. "I serve in the Senate."
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on why he didn't watch the Jan. 6th hearing today: "I was busy doing… https://t.co/I9j0diJG06— The Recount (@The Recount) 1627413015.0
But McConnell's critics on Twitter weren't buying that excuse.
By 'work' he means thwarting democracy.
— Michael Little (@Michael_Little_) July 27, 2021
They have every lame excuse in the book.
— Corey Kendall #GotMy1stShot (@ckendall77) July 27, 2021
"Doing work." So protecting our democracy and getting the facts about an insurrection that almost destroyed our country isn't important to @LeaderMcConnell??? The man is deplorable--and part of the problem.
— 😷💜Sandy James—Teacher, Author, Type A 😷💜 (@sandyjamesbooks) July 27, 2021
Anyone wanna tell him that if those officers didn't do what they did, he wouldn't be around to “work"?
— Ramon Lo (@TheOnlyRamonLo) July 27, 2021
What does Mitch consider 'doing work' besides blocking every last bill that reaches his desk??
— Corey Kendall #GotMy1stShot (@ckendall77) July 27, 2021
Riiight......because all of a sudden THAT'S more important.
He didn't watch it because he already knows what happened and who's responsible.
He also doesn't give a shit.
— Observationist (@Observat1onist) July 27, 2021
This is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell downplaying the January 6th insurrection.
The Jan. 6th hearing is the most important piece of work to be done for our democracy!
— Lucille Kenney (@lucillekenney) July 27, 2021
"I was busy doing work."
Translation: the truth hurts.
— Trump is a Domestic Terrorist | #ArrestTrumpNow (@MikeFreethinker) July 27, 2021
Mitch McConnell: "I was busy doing work undermining Democracy".
Now it's a complete sentence.
— Steve Visteen (@SteveVisteen) July 27, 2021