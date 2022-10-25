Alaska GOP to censure Mitch McConnell for refusing to back Trump-endorsed Senate candidate

The Alaska GOP has voted to censure Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after a super PAC aligned with him spent more than $5 million in ads attacking Trump-backed Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, The Washington Post reports.

Tshibaka is locked in a race against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

“The millions of dollars Mitch McConnell is spending on lies about me could be put to better use in other states where a Republican has a chance to beat a Democrat,” Tshibaka said Monday. “And the Alaska Republican Party has just told him to butt out of our state.”

Tshibaka went on to say that Murkowski would be a “key ally” for President Biden.

"Elected in 2002, Murkowski is one of the more moderate Republican senators and a frequent target of Trump for her votes to preserve the Affordable Care Act, against Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination and to convict the former president for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol," The Post's report stated. "Tshibaka, who has also been backed by the Alaska GOP, accused McConnell of lying about her to get more Republicans to vote for Murkowski."

Tshibaka accused Murkowski of caring more about "her standing in D.C. social circles than she does about the people in Alaska she’s supposed to represent."

“It’s why she has enabled Biden’s energy-annihilating agenda that is crushing Alaska workers and families, and it’s why Murkowski is pulling for Pelosi by sending her another foot soldier while every other Republican is trying to stop Pelosi’s radical, leftist agenda," Tshibaka said.