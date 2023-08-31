Republicans consider 'special' leadership meeting after Mitch McConnell's latest health scare: report

A handful of Republican senators are wondering if they should start debating Mitch McConnell's leadership abilities in the wake of a second incident where he froze up while speaking to reporters, Politico reported.
"Some rank-and-file Republicans have discussed the possibility of a broader conversation once senators return to Washington next week, according to a person directly involved in the conversations who confirmed them on condition of anonymity, Politico's report stated. "Party leadership is not currently involved in those discussions, and nothing has been decided yet, this person added."
It's been reported before that McConnell doesn't like discussing his health, making the potential debate more fraught. Nevertheless, the question as to whether McConnell can continue to do his job effectively is growing more urgent.
If the special conference meeting over McConnell's health doesn't happen, it could be postponed until after the 2024 election. "However, a special meeting would undoubtedly draw more media attention that would amplify the risk of specifically broaching the touchy topic of McConnell’s leadership," according to Politico's Burgess Everett.
McConnell has not indicated that he plans to retire any time soon, and his influence in the party is still powerful.
"In addition to his role as party leader, the Senate Leadership Fund super PAC is closely aligned with him and a huge player in Senate races," Politico reported.
