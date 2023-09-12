Dementia risk among aging politicians poses national security risk: Pentagon study
A Pentagon-funded think tank released a report that says the potential for dementia among aging politicians is a national security risk, The Intercept reported.

The report comes as bipartisan concerns increase around the advanced age of politicians such as GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell and Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein – and even President Joe Biden and potential GOP nominee Donald Trump.

“Individuals who hold or held a security clearance and handled classified material could become a security threat if they develop dementia and unwittingly share government secrets,” the study says.

“As people live longer and retire later, challenges associated with cognitive impairment in the workplace will need to be addressed,” the report says. “Our limited research suggests this concern is an emerging security blind spot.”

As The Intercept points out, The U.S.’s current leadership is the oldest in history.

