Mitch McConnell says some women's rights 'outdated and wrong' following abortion ruling

"The Jan. 6 committee is considering holding a hearing TOMORROW," Punchbowl's Jake Sherman reported. "They had planned to push all hearings to July. This signals urgency."

The committee later confirmed it would hold a hearing "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

It's not immediately clear what the hastily scheduled hearing would cover.

Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters last week that the hearing on Trump's alleged attempts to corrupt the Justice Department would be the last until two further hearings "later in July."

Thompson did not elaborate on the timetable but said further hearings after the two in July were "always a possibility."

"The timeline of the hearings is driven, and continues to be driven, by the investigation. The select committee continues to receive relevant new evidence that we think is very important to the investigation," an aide to the panel said.

"It's important that our members (and) investigators take the time needed to assess that information and figure out how we're going to use that information as we continue to make our presentation to the American people."

The new evidence includes documents from the National Archive and multiple new leads given to a tip-line since the televised hearings began earlier in June.

The most prized haul though will be hours of footage from documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who was granted extensive access to Trump and his inner circle -- including for interviews -- before and after January 6.

Holder began filming on the campaign trail in September 2020, according to Politico, and had substantial access to Trump, Trump's grown-up children and his vice president Mike Pence for months.





