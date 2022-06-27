Mitch McConnell says some women's rights 'outdated and wrong' following abortion ruling

WLWT/screen grab
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) suggested on Monday that women's reproductive rights have become "outdated" -- and that's why the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
McConnell made the remarks during a speech in Florence, Kentucky.
The Senate minority leader compared the Supreme Court's abortion decision to its reversal on racial segregation in Plessy v. Ferguson.
"It became, 9 to nothing, the law of the land, bringing down racial segregation," McConnell noted. "So I raise that just to make the point that precedent is important but sometimes the precedent is outdated or wrong."
"And this [abortion] issue [was] sent back to the democratic process for the will of the American people to make the decision," he added.
