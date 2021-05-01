Mitch McConnell increasingly 'nervous' as Biden continues to outfox him: presidential historian

On Saturday's edition of CNN's "Newsroom," presidential historian Tim Naftali said that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) secretly fears President Joe Biden will flip the script, and tailor his policy and his message to McConnell's own constituents.
"Mitch McConnell is nervous," said Naftali. "When Mitch McConnell, who doesn't really care much about the writing of history, starts talking about the 1619 Project, when others in his caucus start talking about the fact that the federal government doesn't want you to eat red meat, they're trying to change the subject."
"Because Biden has been in Washington so long, he knows how Democrats have failed," continued Naftali. "Biden understands you've got to change the message. You've got to deliver for rural America. Mitch McConnell sees that as a threat. Will he be successful if the people of Kentucky start to see the benefits of a Biden-pushed stimulus and infrastructure program."
Watch below:
Tim Naftali says Mitch McConnell fears Biden will "deliver for rural America" www.youtube.com