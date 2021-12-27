New Gallup poll finds Mitch McConnell among the most hated of US political figures
According to new research released by Gallup, Supreme Court Justice John Roberts has the highest job approval rating out of 11 U.S. leaders, with a 60 percent approval rating.

Only two other leaders on the list are reviewed positively by majorities of Americans according to Gallup: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at 53 percent, and the nation's top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci at 52 percent.

The poll also found that a "slight majority" of Americans disapprove of the job Vice President Kamala Harris is doing, at 54 percent, as well as Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who stands at 53 percent. are doing, while 44% approve of each.

Out of the 11 measured, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell got the worst rating, with 63 percent disapproving and 34% approving.

Read the full report over at Gallup.

