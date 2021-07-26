McConnell ripped for 'sweeping gaslighting' after blaming Biden for GOP voters not getting vaccinated
Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky speaking at the 2013 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Gage Skidmore.)

America is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations despite the widespread availability of free and safe vaccines that are overwhelmingly successful at preventing serious onsets of the virus.

As polls show Republican voters continue to reject vaccinations and right-wing outlets like Fox News push vaccine disinformation, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell took to the floor on Monday to criticize President Joe Biden for the inevitable result of right-wing anti-vax sentiment.

"After the Biden administration was very eager to claim ownership and spike the football on the vaccination trajectory largely inherited from Republican leadership, we've now seen vaccination rates in many places plateau on what this White House has been insisting is their watch," McConnell said.

The GOP leader was harshly criticized for blaming Biden for vaccine hesitancy:























