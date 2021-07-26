McConnell ripped for 'sweeping gaslighting' after blaming Biden for GOP voters not getting vaccinated

America is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations despite the widespread availability of free and safe vaccines that are overwhelmingly successful at preventing serious onsets of the virus.
As polls show Republican voters continue to reject vaccinations and right-wing outlets like Fox News push vaccine disinformation, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell took to the floor on Monday to criticize President Joe Biden for the inevitable result of right-wing anti-vax sentiment.
"After the Biden administration was very eager to claim ownership and spike the football on the vaccination trajectory largely inherited from Republican leadership, we've now seen vaccination rates in many places plateau on what this White House has been insisting is their watch," McConnell said.
The GOP leader was harshly criticized for blaming Biden for vaccine hesitancy:
So McConnell's blaming Biden for the lack of vaccination rates? Jeez what an idiot https://t.co/LiZRYAnxrm— (((Matt Boxer, member of Team Pfizer🇺🇸🥁))) (@(((Matt Boxer, member of Team Pfizer🇺🇸🥁)))) 1627331985.0
Many places = Red States
— Petty AF (@ShaunaVoigt2) July 26, 2021
any idea if this guy is credible based on other things he's said in the fucking recent past
— Matt Negrin, HOST OF HARDBALL AT 7PM ON MSNBC (@MattNegrin) July 26, 2021
McConnell is a parody at this point.
— Viva la Socially Distant Political Revolution (@GrandmasHGArt) July 26, 2021
Let me correct your headline: Sweeping gaslighting of Biden presidency by McConnell.
— Jason Klimowicz (@shinkanemaru) July 26, 2021
This doesn't make one iota of logical sense. How is it his fault that red states that watch Fox News, OAN and Newsmax and have entirely Republican state governments WILL NOT take a lifesaving vaccine that's totally free & ubiquitous?
— Seth Reeves (@SethReeves15) July 26, 2021
And the governors of the states where the rates have plateaued are.. go ahead and fill in that blank, McConnell.
— ncbjd (@ncbjd) July 26, 2021
WTF is he talking about? There was no transition. Hell the last POTUS still hasn't accepted defeat.
— Ginger Gin & Gauche (@GingerGinGauche) July 26, 2021
why won't mcconnell condemn Ron Johnson for spreading anti-vaxx misinformation fueling the surge in cases?
— sam deutsch (@samdman95) July 26, 2021
"Things were set up for a roaring success like no other presidential transition in recent memory." THERE WAS A RIGHT WING INSURRECTION TWO WEEKS BEFORE INAUGURATION DURING A GLOBAL PANADEMIC TRUMP ENABLED TO ACCELERATE!
— Ryan Storey (@Storey33) July 26, 2021
Ah, I see. Weird how it’s Republicans who aren’t vaccinated. https://t.co/rZNjlSjQLl— Kelly Cosgrove (@Kelly Cosgrove) 1627330151.0
@thehill @LeaderMcConnell It *might* have something to do with Senate Republicans blocking every opportunity for pr… https://t.co/JVB1RRyQmB— Jack (but not THAT Jack) (@Jack (but not THAT Jack)) 1627333107.0