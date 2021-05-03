McConnell: 'The bipartisanship of last year has broken down' because Dems are 'stretching out the pandemic'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) this week blamed Democrats for a lack of bipartisanship and for "stretching out the pandemic."

McConnell made the remarks on Monday at the University of Louisville.

"I think it's pretty safe to say that the bipartisanship of last year has kind of broken down because my view is our colleagues on the other side of the aisle just can't resist stretching out the pandemic, using it as a rationale for additional spending."

The minority leader suggested that Republicans will block any infrastructure bill that spends over $600 billion. He also said that he was not open to reforming the 2017 tax cuts that were passed by Republicans and signed into law by former President Donald Trump.

